Fort Bend County voters showed on Election Day that the area is increasingly moving into "purple" territory.
In still unofficial results, Democrats solidified their majority on Commissioners Court, while the county's delegations in the U.S. Congress and the Texas Legislature indicated there remains a strong mix of political leanings across the county.
County Judge KP George, a Democrat in his first bid for reelection, scored a comfortable victory over his Republican challenger, former Fort Bend Precinct 4 Commissioner Trevor Niehls, 51.61 percent to 48.39 percent. (By contrast, Niehl's brother, Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Niehls, overwhelmingly defeated Democrat Jamie Kaye Jordan in House District 22.)
Longtime Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, a Democrat, handily defeated Republican Melissa Wilson. In Precinct 4, Democrat Dexter McCoy also won solidly over Republican Ray Aguilar.
In the county's two other Congressional races, District 7 Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, a Democrat, easily defeated Republican challenger Johnny Teague. Longtime U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Democrat, also overwhelmingly defeated Republican Jimmy Leon in District 9.
In the top three statewide races, the Democratic challengers scored surprisingly well in Fort Bend County against the Republican incumbents, while still losing overall. Democrat Beto O'Rourke garnered a 51.6 percent edge over Gov. Greg Abbott. Democrat Mike Collier scored 51.1 percent over Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Democrat Rochelle Mercedes Garza edged out Attorney General Ken Paxton with 50.95 percent.
In Texas Senate races, Republican incumbent District 7 Sen. Joan Huffman easily defeated Democrat Titus Benson, while Democrat Josh Tutt edged out incumbent District 18 Sen. Lois Kolkhorst.
In the Texas House, Republican Jacey Jetton defeated Democrat Daniel Lee for District 26; incumbent Rep Ron Reynolds, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Sohrab Gilani; Republican incumbent District 28 Rep. Gary Gates, defeated Democratic challenger Nelvin Adriatico; and Republican Stan Kizamn defeated Democrat Larry Baggett in District 85.
Voters in Fort Bend County ISD rejected Proposition A, which would have kept the tax rate at its current level. District officials maintain this will result in the district having to make drastic budget cuts, including proposed raises for teachers in a highly competitive job market. Meanwhile, voters in Lamar Consolidated ISD approved Propositions A, B, and C, but rejected Propositions D and E.
In Missouri City municipal elections, incumbent Mayor Robin J. Elackatt defeated his predecessor, Yolanda Ford, in his first bid for reelection. Sonya Brown-Mashall defeated incumbent Vashaundra Edwards for At-Large Position 1; and incumbent At-Large Position 2 Councilperson Lynn Clouser defeated Bruce Zaborowsi.
Find the full election results at www.fortbendcountytx.gov.
NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that all five Lamar CISD propositions had passed.
