A group of people sit in a bullpen full of cubicles, taking calls and typing feverishly on their computers.
In a room nearby, drivers collect their assignments for the day – perhaps they’ll be dropping people off near Houston’s Galleria, or else taking Fort Bend County residents to different events.
Tucked away in a quiet area of the county, on a large plot of land in Rosenberg is Fort Bend County’s Public Transportation department – a $10 million organization comprised of more than 26 full-time employees and even more drivers that sees a big future for itself in the region.
“As our population grows, we have an obligation to monitor that growth and continue to make the necessary improvements needed to continue to move Fort Bend County forward,” County Judge KP George said last week. “A large part of meeting the mobility needs of our growing community is to expand our public transportation system.”
Even before the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, public transportation organizations across Texas faced an uphill battle when it came to increasing ridership.
“Definitely, in the state of Texas, everyone has a car or truck and we’re spoiled – we like to be able to hop in our vehicles and go wherever and whenever we want,” said Perri D’Armond, the county’s director of public transportation. “But there is a cost to that and we’re increasingly seeing that cost. Not just out of pocket, but the cost in air emissions and what that does to the environment.”
Fort Bend Public Transportation provides commuter park and ride services to the Galleria, Greenway Plaza and the Texas Medical Center along with a demand response service that allows residents to schedule a ride anywhere within Fort Bend County with a 30-day notice.
About 90 percent of the department’s $10 million budget comes via federal transportation funding, with about 10 percent coming through local sources, D’Armond said.
In 2019, the county provided more than 407,000 rides and registered more than 2,000 new clients for its various services, according to county numbers.
But the coronavirus pandemic sent ridership numbers plummeting across the country starting in March 2020, according to D’Armond.
Transit ridership fell more than 9.9 percent nationwide through the first quarter of 2020, dropping more than 40 percent in March alone, according to data from the American Public Transportation Association.
In the Houston region, Metro’s ridership fell about 6.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020, according to a Rice University report.
Those numbers have since rebounded and Fort Bend County’s ridership numbers are almost back to pre-pandemic totals, D’Armond said.
“We’re almost back to 500 or 600 daily ridership,” she said. “In March 2020, it was less than 100.”
County leaders have big ambitions for the department’s future, but uphill battles remain, D’Armond said.
George, for instance, took to social media last week to highlight the department, mentioning it was moving to begin commuter services to downtown Houston soon.
In addition to that, crews will soon begin work on a park-and-ride near Westpark Toll Road, near Cinco Ranch, D’Armond said.
D’Armond couldn’t provide a specific date when the downtown commuter service would begin operation, saying supply chain issues had slowed the process of purchasing buses.
“The supply chain problems are very real,” she said.
Despite the issues, D’Armond said public transportation provides a valuable service in Fort Bend County, both for residents who can’t afford the steeper cost of calling an Uber as well as for everyone else.
“I’d say in how tax dollars are used on a county level, it’s an amazing return on investment,” she said. “Ten percent of county money is getting 90 percent federal money. So, you’re paying a small percentage of what it costs to run the buses.”
Trips on the county’s demand response service cost residents $1 each way, while a trip to the Texas Medical Center is about $3.50 each way.
Downtown service is the most-requested destination and county leaders are working on it, D’Armond said. But that will be contingent on purchasing more buses to handle another destination, she said.
