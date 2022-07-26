A Fresno man has been charged in connection to the death of a 71-year-old man who was mauled by dogs last week, according to county court records.
Samuel Joseph Cartwright, 47, of Fresno, has been charged with attack by dog resulting in death, according to Fort Bend County court records. His bond is set at $100,000, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies had been investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Freddy Garcia, who was attacked by seven dogs on July 18 while walking to a store, according to a news release.
Investigators allege that Cartwright owned all seven dogs, according to the release.
