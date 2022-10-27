Where once heavy foliage obscured all views, visitors can now see the fruits of hard labor.
After more than seven months of persistent, dedicated effort to clean up the grave sites at Bates Allen Park and nearby Oak Hill Cemetery, a path now carries visitors around a circle to see some of the graves of those buried there.
And the headstone that bears the name, Benjamin Franklin Williams, near the road looks cleaner than it has in years.
For all the positive developments, what happens next remains unknown, according to former U.S. Rep. Pete Olson. And it might not be decided until after the dust of the November election settles, he said.
“We’re having a real problem getting the county to engage at Bates Allen Park and the two historic African-American cemeteries located there,” Olson said. “The sign entering the park details the county’s ownership of the park and the $500,000 the county paid to buy it. The problem is theirs to fix.”
Essentially, volunteers like Olson and Nick Landoski from several Fort Bend County groups including the Exchange Club of Sugar Land have banded together to clear out brush and maintain some of the graves, including Williams’ headstone, according to Olson.
But the volunteers can only work limited hours and keeping the cemetery in good, working order will require regular, professional maintenance, Olson argued. That’s especially true if the county wants to add paths or refurbish some of the gravestones that have fallen into disrepair, he said.
County Judge KP George did not respond to a request for comment about whether he’d received calls about the graves, or what he planned to do about them as of Monday afternoon.
Olson first posted about the condition of the grave markers in Kendleton during a visit earlier this year to the site of Williams’ burial. Williams was a Republican lawmaker during Reconstruction who served three terms in the Texas Legislature, was one of the founders of the freedmen’s community in Kendleton and is the only Black man who has been nominated to be Texas Speaker of the House.
Williams’ final resting place sits a stone’s throw away from the nearby Oak Hill Cemetery, around which a literal forest has grown around about 4 acres of historic cemetery, with some markers containing people born as early as 1827.
Experts in conversation with the Fort Bend Star have said that the dire condition of the graves at Oak Hill Cemetery is hardly unique in both Fort Bend County and across the state and nation.
Of about 170 total cemeteries in the county, more than half have been abandoned, according to experts.
High costs of maintaining cemeteries combined with often-confusing property records and rules about who’s responsible for preserving a cemetery make the act of caring for them complex affairs, experts said.
Olson told the Star this week that he wasn’t sure exactly how much it would cost to maintain Oak Hill Cemetery, but said he thought the county might be able to find private donors given the historic reputation of those buried there, like Williams.
The county’s historical commission keeps track of the more than 170 cemeteries and periodically assigns them categories, such as moderate, light or high risk of loss, experts said. But with a yearly budget of about $4,000, it’s hard to do much more than that, experts said.
