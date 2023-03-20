A capacity crowd filled a large meeting room at the University Branch Library last week as Fort Bend County Judge KP George held his first Community Conversation of the year, with the theme "Fort Bend Forward."
During the event, Geroge, elected last November to his second term, touted the accomplishments of Commissioners Court so far this year, and also discussed the county's growth and diversity. He also acted as an emcee of sorts. introducing the several speakers who discussed the future of Fort Bend from their various perspetives.
First up was Carlos Guzman, the county's first-ever full-time economic opportunity and development director. Hired last year from a similar role at the City of Pasadena, he noted that Fort Bend County is in many respects different from that municipality, which is almost completely developed.
By contrast, Guzman noted, while the portions of Fort Bend neighboring Harris County are densely built, but of the county's growth in future years is projected to spread further to the center and eastern portions of the county. The drivers for that growth, the said, is Fort Bend's reputation for a high quality of life, high-quality health care facilities and educational opportunities.
Fort Bend also benefits from its proximity by highway and rail to the Port of Freeport, one of the most important ports along the Texas Gulf Coast.
Kevin Matocha, president of Stonehenge Holdings LLC, the primary developer of the county's Epicenter project in Rosenberg, spoke next. Matocha gave a highly detailed description of the multipurpose venue, which is slated to open later this year.
The 176,000-squre-foot, 10,450-seat center will play host to graduation ceremonies for the county's school districts, concerts, and sporting events, and will also serve as an emergency shelter during events such as hurricanes and the like, which Matocha said was one of the leading criteria among county officials' criteria for the complex.
Matocha said the Epicenter will play a major role in the county's bid to attract the growing "sports tourism" industry, which is expected to bring visitors from around the country and beyond to Fort Bend.
Matocha dropped a bit of news: the company has secured a contract to host a major event in the fall. While some were hoping for a major sporting event that might draw ESPN coverage, he joked, it actually will be a professional wrestling event, although he didn't give details.
Rich Staigle, the assistant county engineer, gave an overview of the county's planned infrastructure projects, as the county continues its transformation from a once largely rural location to a heavily developed suburban one.
Staigle said that traffic in Fort Bend County has rebounded to about 90 percent of its pre-COVID levels, and there is an increased need to maintain existing road and construct new ones to serve the county's ever-growing population. There have been three successful infrastructure bond elections since 2013, and county staff and Commissioners Court are working toward another one in November.
The final speaker of the evening was Taral Patel, a Fort Bend resident and former chief of staff to George who now serves as the deputy liaison for domestic affairs in the Biden Administration.
Patel gave an overview of the federal government's role in relation to local and state jurisdictions, the concept known as "federalism," as well as the four major "pillars" of the administration's domestic agenda. Those are economic opportunity, resilience and sustainability, equity, and the social determinants of life (a broadening of the concept of social determinants of health).
All of the policies of the Biden White House are developed with an eye toward these concepts, Patel said. He also described the various governmental tools available to the administration to accomplish those policy goals.
Following the presentations, there was a brief question-and-answer session in which of the speakers was able to respond to questions from the audience.
George said he plans to hold more such events in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.