George to offer 'State of the County' address on Aug. 8

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will present his annual "State of the County" address on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land, 16090 City Walk Sugar Land, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
The theme of this year's address, presented by the Central Fort Bend Chamber and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, is “Fort Bend County: Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present…Advancing Towards the Future.”
George, a Democrat, was reelected to his second four-year term in November. His election in 2018 marked a significant shift on Commissioners Court, which had been held by a Republican majority for decades.
George, an Indian-American, is the first Fort Bend County Judge of South Asian descent. Prior to his election as county judge, he served two terms on the Fort Bend Independent School District board. Previously, he was a board-certified financial planner in Sugar Land.
Reservations for the event are available at cfbca.org or by contacting Deirdre Buchta at dbuchta@cfbca.org or 281-342-5464.
