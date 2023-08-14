George touts accomplishments, looks ahead during 'State of the County' address

Fort Bend County Judge KP George and other officials laid out a case for the county as a growing, fast-evolving place to live and work during the annual "State of the County" address last week.
The event, hosted by Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, drew a capacity audience of other officials and business leaders to an ornate ballroom at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land.
George is a Democrat who was reelected to his second term last November. As noted in his introduction, as an Indian-American he is the first top elected official of South Asian descent of a county that has become known widely known as one of the ethnically diverse counties in the United States.
George's talk was interspersed the highly polished videos showing of the county's history and present-day assets. Geroge also gave much of the approximately hour-long presentation to many other county elected officials and staff members who talked about their respective roles.
"We can all be confident in the state of Fort Bend County today," George said. "It is blessed with a diverse and talented population, a strong workforce and business team, great schools, a key location and plenty of natural resources that make this great place that we call home."
Even with all those modern assets, George said, Fort Bend maintains "a small-town appeal of a county and community where neighbors still look after each other."
George noted the challenges that Fort Bend has had since his tenure began in 2019, notably several severe weather events, the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn that followed. Currently, he said, the unemployment rate in Fort Bend is about 4 percent, the county's gross domestic product stands at just over $33 billion, which he said reflects its diverse industrial base. The county's economic growth was second in the state last year, he said.
George said he and the other members of Commissioners Court have taken "significant steps" to attract even more new industry to the county and make it place that is more than a bedroom community for people working in other parts of the Houston region, but a place where people want to come to "live, work, and play."
"But I have to admit that over 65 percent of our workforce drive to Houston for employment," he said. "We want to change that trajectory and attract various industries and job opportunities right here in Fort Bend County."
Those efforts include improving the county's infrastructure, including drainage, mobility and broadband access, he said, adding that he and the court are working to ensure that all the county's residents, including in its most rural areas, will soon have access to broadband Internet.
George mobility was the county's "number one priority," since it is a linchpin of maintaining Fort Bend's quality of life. (Later that day, county commissioners approved the calling of a $713 million mobility and parks bond election, the largest in the county's history, in November.)
Among the recent initiatives George touted were efforts to address a shortage of teachers in Fort Bend schools and a partnership with several local nonprofit organizations to create a multi-phase effort to serve the county's growing homeless population. In recognition of the county's diverse population, Geoge said, his administration has been active in organizing several new celebrations of that diversity.
"As we celebrate Fort Bend County's remarkable achievements and economic growth, it is essential that we recognize that success does not come without its own challenges," George said. "Our county faces issues that demand our attention and compassion."
He brought to the stage Brandon Baca, CEO of Stafford-based Attack Poverty, one of the nonprofits involved in the new effort to address homelessness in the county. He discussed the coalition's recent purchase of a former church property outside Richmond which is planned to serve as a new multipurpose center serving the homeless population.
Other officials George introduced to offer their own perspectives on the county's current status and future were Carlos Guzman, the county's first economic development director; county engineer J. Stacey Slawinski; District Attorney Brian Middleton; and emergency management director Greg Babst.
"Fort Bend County has been a beacon of hope, growth, opportunity, and prosperity," Geroge said in his concluding remarks. "And we are committed to ensuring that these pillars remain steadfast in the years to come."
"Each one of us plays a crucial role in ensuring a thriving, inclusive, and incredible Fort Bend County. In short, our goal is to continue to make Fort Bend County a better place for us, our children, and generations to come."
