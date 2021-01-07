Gov. Abbott’s executive order triggers shut down of bars, county vaccinates healthcare workers

By STEFAN MODRICH

Bars will be required to close and businesses that were previously open at 75 percent capacity will be scaled back to 50 percent capacity, according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32, County Judge KP George wrote in a letter to residents Wednesday.

The measures were triggered, George wrote, “due to crossing the State’s COVID-19 hospitalization threshold for our region.”

Per GA-32 and the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS), the restrictions apply to any Trauma Service Area (TSA) that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID‑19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent.

In order to increase capacity to 75 percent, a TSA must have seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID‑19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.

Fort Bend County is in TSA Q, along with eight other counties that make up Greater Houston.

“At this time, Fort Bend County does not have any local orders; but, we will comply and follow all those mandated by Governor Abbott,” George wrote. “As we get updates from the Governor and State of Texas on their Executive Orders, we will communicate them out with our jurisdictions, partners, and public.”

On Tuesday, George announced that the COVID-19 vaccine supply the Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Department (FBCHHS) recently received, 1,000 doses, was expected to be enough to provide the two-shot series to approximately 500 people.

The first doses were administered Tuesday to the county’s frontline healthcare workers at the FBCHHS building in Rosenberg, including Barbarah Martinez, the FBCHHS clinical health service director.

A news release from Xavier Herrera, George’s communications director, noted Tuesday that the county had received over 5,000 registrants sign up for a waiting list to receive the vaccine, and had reached its preregistration limit.

The registration system will reopen “once a significant number of registrants are vaccinated, or FBCHHS receives a larger allotment of the vaccine,” according to the news release.