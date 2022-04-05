An investigation into alleged ethical misconduct by a Fort Bend County elected official has ended, with the regional transportation planning board that conducted the investigation saying it does not have the authority to make a determination on the matter.
A report submitted last week from the Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC) made no determinations about whether Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman, who also works for an engineering and architecture firm, committed any ethical violations for using his role on HGAC’s Transportation Policy Council to advocate for the planned expansion of Interstate 45 through Houston.
Representatives for the council did not respond to a follow-up question as of Monday evening about who is responsible for enforcing ethics violations.
The investigation was in response to a November letter sent to HGAC by Stop TxDOT I-45, a community group opposed to the freeway expansion project.
“This report does not make any determination that the ethical violations alleged in the letter were committed because relevant state statutes and the (Transportation Policy Council) ethics policy do not authorize the transportation policy council or (Metropolitan Planning Organization) staff to make such a determination regarding a policy council member,” the report reads.
Zimmerman in a conversation with the Fort Bend Star said he felt the report cleared him of any wrongdoing, and reiterated his position that he doesn’t have control over Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contracts.
“We on the board don’t award contracts,” he said. “That is TxDOT’s prerogative.”
A representative for the community group, meanwhile, said that while they’re appreciative of HGAC looking into the matter, they’re frustrated at the conclusion.
“It’s a situation where, why have the rules if you can’t enforce them?” said Harrison Humphreys, a spokesperson for the community group. “It’s frustrating and disappointing. We’d hoped there would have been more mechanisms for dealing with it.”
The report and mayor’s comments come months after Stop TxDOT I-45 penned a letter accusing Zimmerman of ethical misconduct for using his role on the HGAC transportation council to advocate for the project, which he could benefit from professionally as an employee of engineering and architecture firm Halff Associates Inc.
TxDOT has advanced a controversial $7 billion plan that would widen I-45 from downtown north to Beltway 8 in Houston in an effort to improve traffic flow, hurricane evacuation routes and stormwater drainage, along with accommodating high-occupancy, electric and self-driving vehicles, according to The Leader.
The project has drawn the ire of activists such as those with the Stop TxDOT I-45 group as well as Harris County, which sued TxDOT over the plan in March 2021. Opponents argue the freeway expansion would increase pollution and flooding risks, worsen traffic congestion and displace more than 1,000 homes and businesses in low-income communities of color.
The ongoing dispute over the project also has drawn the attention of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, which has asked TxDOT to halt progress on the project over civil rights and environmental concerns.
Zimmerman has argued that the claims against him were made as a last-ditch effort to scuttle the project.
Humphreys said his group had been waiting on the results of the investigation and was considering all potential options going forward.
“We’re considering our next possible steps,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.