Representatives for the Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC) have planned a series of meetings to discuss water quality issues surrounding several watersheds that run through Fort Bend County with the goal of one day improving the watersheds.
Essentially, several watersheds across the Houston region have been flagged for water quality issues by the state because of elevated levels of bacteria, said Steven Johnston, senior planner for HGAC.
Meetings to address water quality on Oyster Creek and Chocolate Bay are both set for May 11, according to the organization.
“Waterways are impacted by everything that happens on the land that drains to them,” Johnston said.
The state of Texas has deemed that both the Chocolate Bay and Oyster Creek watersheds aren’t suitable for contact recreation because of the amount of fecal bacteria in them – similar to the status of many watersheds across the region, Johnston said.
Some amount of the issue is inherent to living so close to a major metropolitan area, according to Johnston.
But the HGAC is trying to coordinate local plans that might help improve water quality on both watersheds, along with the upper Oyster Creek watershed, which runs through Sugar Land and Missouri City, according to Johnston.
Fixing the bacteria levels in the watersheds could cost many millions of dollars – an issue that having a coordinated plan and effort might help procure grants and other funding for, Johnston said.
The public meetings are meant to solicit resident input on what might be done to clean up the waterways, such as by discussing possible pollutants and other issues, Johnston said.
A third meeting hasn’t been formally scheduled, but is tentatively set for later this summer to discuss the Upper Oyster Creek watershed, Johnston said.
To learn more about the meetings and the project, visit this site: https://www.h-gac.com/watershed-based-plans/san-jacinto-brazos-coastal-basin-tmdl-and-implementation-plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.