A man is dead and another arrested after a fatal shooting following a two-vehicle car crash last week, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Ramon Vasquez, 19, of Houston, has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Humphrey Magwira, 20, said Jacqueline Preston, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. Vasquez as of Monday afternoon was in the Fort Bend County Jail on $500,000 bond, jail records show.
Deputies on Friday responded to calls about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beechnut Street and Addicks Clodine Road in the Mission Bend neighborhood of Fort Bend County, according to the office.
Investigators said they think Magwira was allegedly at fault in the crash, and that Vasquez allegedly approached him and shot him before leaving the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The case remains under investigation, Sheriff Eric Fagan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.