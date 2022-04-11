A Houston man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing a transgender woman who had been trying to help him get back on his feet, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
Raymond Donald Williams, 29, was sentenced this month after pleading guilty in December to the shooting death of Deontez Marlowe, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office
Marlowe was a transgender woman known as “Itali,” who had recently met Williams and was trying to help him, according to the release.
Williams got upset after a disagreement and shot Marlowe several times, according to the release. He then fled the scene and was later caught in Dallas, according to the release.
Williams will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.