A Houston man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for using his position as an Islamic religious teacher to sexually abuse three children, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
A Fort Bend County jury late last month found Mohammed Omar Ali, 61, guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child in connection to the sexual abuse of multiple children in the county’s Somali community, according to a news release.
Ali between 2013 and 2019 used his position teaching children about the Quran to sexually abuse multiple children, according to the news release.
Investigators found Ali abused some children during instruction, while some fell outside instruction as well, said Wesley Wittig, executive assistant district attorney.
After the jury found Ali guilty on all three charges, he opted to have a judge assess his punishment, court records show. A judge sentenced Ali to 35 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault and 10 years for each of the indecency of a child charges, but the sentences will run concurrently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.