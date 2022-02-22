Through the first few days of early voting for the March 1 primaries, issues surrounding mail-in ballots and new state election laws continued in Fort Bend County, according to a local election administrator.
As of Feb. 8, more than 5,003 residents had applied for mail-in ballots, and the county had rejected 864 of them, said John Oldham, the county’s elections administrator. Of those 864 rejections, only 275 people had fixed the issue and successfully submitted a mail-in ballot, Oldham said.
The numbers are a slight improvement since January, when the county rejected 21 percent of applicants, Oldham said. Through the first eight days in February, the county rejected about 13 percent.
“Implementation of Senate Bill 1 has added costs and inconvenience to the ballot by mail process,” Oldham said. “Unfortunately, our software was not set up to report rejections, so we have to manually count.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 into law in September – a voting bill that includes many new provisions for voting, including a requirement that absentee voters submit the last four digits of their social security numbers or their Texas driver’s license or state-issued identification numbers on both their mail-in ballot applications and their mail-in ballots, according to a Texas Tribune article. If the numbers provided on either the application or the ballot do not match what is on a voter’s existing registration, then that ballot or application for a ballot must be rejected and corrected before the deadline in order to count.
The new laws have drawn controversy since the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature approved Senate Bill 1. Proponents argue it will make voting safer, but voting rights advocates argue it’s an attempt to reduce turnout.
Not all ballot rejections are because of new provisions in Senate Bill 1, Oldham said. Some were rejected because the voter didn’t select a party or didn’t sign the application, he said.
More county residents had voted through the first two days of early voting than they did in 2018, according to Oldham. Some 7,342 voted in person, which was ahead of the 2018 pace, and the county has mailed out 5,518 ballots, of which 3,909 have been for voters in the Democratic primary, Oldham said.
Feb. 18 was the final date to request a mail-in ballot, according to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.