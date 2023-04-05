Kelly O'Donnell named general manager of Quail Valley Golf Course and City Centre

The Quail Valley Golf Course and City Centre, owned and operated by the City of Missouri City, has named PGA golf professional Kelly O'Donnell, has its new general manager, according to a news release.
O’Donnell is a lifelong Texan who returns to his home state after a two-year stint as Director of Golf at Nemacolin Resorts in Farmington, Pennsylvania. He previusl yworked under legendary golfer Ben Hogan.
"In Quail Valley, I saw a great opportunity, not only due to the history of the course, but the City’s involvement also is huge for me," O'Donnell said in the release. "You come in and immediately get the great sense of community. There’s a love for the course, there’s love for the City, and the City has embraced the game of golf so greatly. I wanted to be a part of that."
O'Donnell credits his grandfather and father for his love of the game. He began working at his local municipal golf course while playing on his high school team in Richardson, Texas.
After graduating from Texas Christian University, O'Donnell chose a career in golf and has worked in all areas of the industry, from sales to marketing to manufacturing. "But I truly love the day-to-day operations of managing a golf facility and interacting with the golfing community," O'Donnell said in the release.
In 2016, he won the PGA’s national award for Merchandiser of the Year in the resort category. He has won the PGA section Merchandiser award seven times from three different areas of the country.
O'Donnell and his wife, Jan, have two daughters: Leanne, a lawyer in Austin, and Linnea, who works in the film industry in Los Angeles. He also has a son, Ian, and daughter-in-law Callie, and a grandson, Owen, born in June 2022. He enjoys golf history, architecture, bike riding, music and reading detective novels.
