A Fort Bend County jury on December 13 sentenced a Kendleton man to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a young child in trial in which an adult woman testified he had abused her over a period of several years.
Melvin Harris, 53, must serve his sentence day-for-day with no opportunity for parole for the first-degree felony.
According to prosecutors, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services reported the abuse to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in May 2020 after a 19-year-old woman revealed the abuse to a psychotherapist, who then reported the abuse to authorities as required by law.
The investigation revealed that Harris began sexually abusing the child when she was about six years old and continued to abuse her at various locations across Fort Bend and Harris Counties until she was 14, according to prosecutors.
During the punishment phase of the trial, two other women testified that the defendant sexually abused them when they were children, according to prosecutors.
“The jury listened to disturbing testimony about the sexual abuse of three children during this trial," Assistant District Attorney Jessica Ramos said in a news release. "In a case lacking physical evidence due to the delayed disclosures, the jury recognized the power of the victims’ voices not only when they found the defendant guilty, but also when sentencing him to life in prison. Their verdict protects both our community and our children from this sexual predator.”
“This case demonstrates the reason there is no statute of limitations for this offense," Assistant District Attorney Charann Thompson, lead prosecutor in the case, said in the release. "Delayed disclosures of child sexual abuse are too common, and yet it is so important to hold perpetrators accountable. You don’t get a free pass in Texas if you abuse a child when they’re too young, or too scared, or too dependent on the abuser to tell immediately.”
Harris was tried in the 400th District Court before Presiding Judge Tameika Carter.
