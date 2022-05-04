A Sugar Land man has been sentenced to three years deferred adjudication and more than $260,000 in restitution for his role in filing false claims for federal coronavirus-related funding, court records show.
Roger Sam Kurian, of Sugar Land, pleaded guilty last month to one count of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 as part of a plea agreement that saw five other charges dismissed, according to court records.
If Kurian completes his probation without incident, the conviction will be dismissed, according to court records.
Kurian was one of two men, along with Matthew John, accused in 2021 of using fraudulent documents to receive CARES Act funds from Fort Bend County. The men were operating as landlords, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
John pleaded guilty to one count of theft between $2,500 and $30,000 and received a sentence of two years deferred adjudication, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.