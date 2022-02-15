A Congressman whose district includes Fort Bend County is feuding with U.S. Capitol Police, accusing them of entering his office without his permission and launching an investigation into him.
Representatives for U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of District 22 and the U.S. Capitol Police spent last week trading battling news releases over the events of Nov. 20 when an officer entered Nehls’ office.
“This goes much deeper than an unethical entry into my office by Capitol police,” Nehls said. “This is a violation of Members’ right to speech and debate, as well as a 4th amendment violation. Could you imagine leaving your front door open and police officers enter your private home, take pictures of the inside, and then open an investigation based on those pictures?”
The details of what, exactly, happened that day varied wildly based upon who was releasing information.
“This morning, a U.S. Representative complained about one of our vigilant officers,” said a spokesperson for the U.S. Capitol Police. “Chief (J. Thomas) Manger stands by his officer.”
The Capitol Police told the Star that officers are directed to document and secure any member’s office that has been left unsecure and open, according to the police.
An officer just before Thanksgiving noticed that Nehls’ office was open, and investigators followed up with Nehls the following Monday and determined no investigation was even necessary, according to the department.
But Nehls rejected Manger’s explanation, arguing it omitted details and doesn’t respond to Nehls’ accusations.
“Nowhere did he mention the photograph that was taken of my constitutionally-protected legislative priorities, nor did he mention the three agents wearing work clothes that returned to my office without advance notice for further questioning regarding the initial entry,” Nehls said.
Nehls has requested an investigation into the incident, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.