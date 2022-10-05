A man was arrested and charged last week for allegedly making threats about the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo, according to the sheriff’s office.
Javon Otis Jackson, 18, of Houston, has been charged with terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor, in connection to a social media post, according to a news release. His bond was set at $5,000, according to county court records.
Jackson is accused of making an Instagram post where he threatened the fair, according to the release.
Deputies on Sept. 23 received a call about the post, which became widely shared on the social media platform and worried some members of the community, according to the sheriff’s office.
