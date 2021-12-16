A Richmond man has been accused of robbing a man at a car wash earlier this month.
Parris Demante Green, 19, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Dec. 4, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
A victim told police he was cleaning his vehicle at a car wash in the 7100 block of FM 1464 near Mission Bend when two men walked up to his car, hit him with a gun and stole from him, according to a news release. The two men then fled the scene, according to the release.
Green is being jailed on a $50,000 bond, according to the news release.
