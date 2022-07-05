A Houston man has been charged in connection to the March sexual assault of a jogger in Fresno, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Maleek Jamal Tristan, 19, of Houston, has been charged with sexual assault, according to court records. His bond is set at $150,000.
Sheriff’s office investigators had been searching for a suspect in the case since deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 4000 block of W Teal Run Estates, according to a news release.
A woman told investigators she had been jogging on the track surrounding a retention pond when she was dragged to the ground and sexually assaulted by someone she didn’t know, according to the sheriff’s office.
