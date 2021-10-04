A man accused of defrauding elderly people, including some in Fort Bend County, out of thousands of dollars has pleaded guilty to several federal charges, according to Angela Dodge, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Sumit Kumar Singh, 27, of India, this week pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to court records. Prosecutors had accused Singh of operating a fraud ring from 2018 to 2020 that operated out of several cities, said Jennifer B. Lowery, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.
Investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office first notified federal authorities in February 2020 about a scheme in which fraudsters would trick older victims into giving them remote access to their computers and bank accounts, according to charging documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Singh, who was living in Houston at the time, as part of the scheme, convinced multiple victims to send him thousands of dollars in cash or gift cards, according to charging documents. Under an alias, Singh also picked up packages at a Sugar Land UPS store.
Singh in his guilty plea acknowledged he worked as a runner to pick up parcels of victim’s cash using fake international driver’s licenses in fake names, according to federal prosecutors.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt set Singh’s sentencing for Dec. 20, according to prosecutors. He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
Singh will remain in custody until his sentencing, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.