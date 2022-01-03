The deadline for candidates to register for a spot on the March primary ballot passed last month, and the races in Fort Bend County look set to offer a fair amount of intrigue.
From the brother of U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls running in a crowded primary field for the Republican nomination against incumbent County Judge KP George to other contested races for the commissioners court, there’s no shortage of storylines to follow as residents prepare to vote later this year.
Here are all of the races as they stand after the filing deadline, according to the latest information from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office:
County Republican primaries
Trever Nehls, the twin brother of the aforementioned Congressman, leads a crowded local Republican slate, having announced he would run to face George all the way back in September. He’ll face off in the primary against Ibifrisolam Max-Olalibo of Stafford.
Elsewhere, Eric Ramirez, a business owner, will face off against Melissa Wilson, a real estate broker, for the Republican nomination for the Precinct 2 spot on the Fort Bend County commissioners court, currently held by Grady Prestage, a Democrat. And Ray Aguilar is running unopposed for the Precinct 4 spot on the court, held by Ken DeMerchant, a Democrat.
Other contested Republican primaries include Gary Catalan, self-employed; Annie Rebecca Elliott, retired; and Martin John, a realtor, running for district clerk; and three contested justice of the peace spots.
County Clerk Laura Richard and Treasurer Bill Rickert are both seeking re-election and running unopposed in the Republican primary.
Incumbents Chris Morales and Jeff McMeans are both running to retain their seats on County Courts at Law No. 1 and 2, respectively.
County Democratic primaries
Perhaps the biggest surprise in the Democratic primaries came when former chief of staff for George’s office, Dexter L. McCoy, stepped down abruptly to join a crowded primary slate opposing incumbent DeMerchant for the Precinct 4 spot on the commissioners court.
Others running in that race include DeMerchant, Travis Lemos, an ecommerce professional, and Neeta Sane, a business consultant.
Elsewhere on the ballot, Ferrel Bonner is opposing George for the Democratic nomination for county judge and incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Prestage is facing two challengers in Larry Blackmon, retired, and Geneane Hughes, assistant police chief.
In the ballot’s other contested races, Japaula Kemp, an attorney, and Lewis White, a judge, are facing off for County Court at Law No. 1; Tyra McCollum, Oscar Telfair III and Tony Wadhawan, all attorneys, are contesting the nomination for County Court at Law No. 2; Steve Okoroha, an attorney, and Toni V. Smith, a higher education professional, are fighting for the county clerk nomination; Qaisar Q. Imam, project monitor, Johnson Thomas, a pre-trial monitor, and Albert Tibbs, a realtor, are contesting the nomination for county treasurer; Roderick Garner, chief deputy, and Mark Gibson, justice of the peace, are squaring off for the JP Precinct 2 spot; and Patricia David, a paralegal, is facing Husein Hadi and Sonia Rash, attorneys, for the Precinct 3 position.
Republican statewide primaries
Listed below are the candidates for the statewide Republican primaries:
For governor, incumbent Greg Abbott will face Paul Belew, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Don Huffines, Rick Perry (not the former governor), Chad Prather and Allen West.
Incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is facing primary challenges from Trayce Bradford, Todd Bullis, Daniel Miller, Aaron Sorrells and Zach Vance.
Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton will face primary challenges from George P. Bush, Louie Gohmert and Eva Guzman.
Mark Goloby is running against incumbent Glenn Hegar for Texas Comptroller.
Ben Armenta, Victor Avila, Dawn Buckingham, Rufus Lopez, Weston Martinez, Don Minton, Jon Spiers and Tim Westley are seeking the nomination for Texas Land Commissioner, a seat currently held by Bush.
Incumbent Sid Miller is facing James White and Carey Counsil for the nomination for commissioner of agriculture.
Incumbent Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian is facing Tom Slocum Jr., Sarah Stogner, Marvin “Sarge” Summers and Dawayne Tipton.
And Abolaji Tijani “Ayo” Ayobami, Michael Barton, Julie Pickren and Danny Surman are contending for the local District 7 spot on the state board of education.
Democratic statewide primaries
Beto O’Rourke is running against Inocenio Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz and Rich Wakeland for the Democratic nomination for governor.
Michelle Beckley, Carla Brailey and Mike Collier are squaring off for the lieutenant governor nomination.
Attorneys Mike Fields, Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Joe Jaworski, Lee Merritt and S. “TBone” Raynor are seeking the attorney general nomination.
Janet T. Dudding, Tim Mahoney and Angel Luis Vega are seeking the nomination for state comptroller.
Jay Kleberg, Michael Lange, Sandragrace Martinez and Jinny Suh are running for the nomination for Texas Land Commissioner.
Susan Hays and Ed Ireson are squaring off for the agriculture commissioner nomination.
And Dan Hochman is the lone Democrat seeking the local seat on the state board of education.
Republican federal primaries
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas' 22nd Congressional District is seeking to retain his seat and will face Gregory Jonathan Thorne, a tax consultant, for the Republican nomination this March.
Other contested races in the Republican primaries include the race for the District 7 seat, held by Democrat Lizzie Pannill Fletcher. That Republican primary will feature Rudy Atencio, Tina Blum Cohen, Benson Gitau, Laique Rehman, Lance Stewart, Tim Stroud and Johnny Teague.
Jimmy I. Leon is running unopposed for the Republican nomination in the county’s other congressional district, District 9.
Democratic federal primaries
Fletcher is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination to the District 7 seat, which was previously centered in Houston before the latest redistricting session.
Elsewhere, longtime U.S. Rep. Al Green is also running unopposed in his primary for his District 9 seat, and Democrat Jamie Kaye Jordan is seeking to unseat Troy Nehls in the District 22 race.
