Mathew edges out Willis to become Stafford mayor

In a squeaker of a runoff election, former Stafford City Position 6 Councilman Ken Mathew defeated incumbent Mayor Cecil Willis by 16 votes on Saturday, marking a significant change in the city's leadership.
In still-unofficial results, Mathew received 500 votes to Willis's 484 votes, or 50.81 percent to 49.19 percent. It was a very low turnout election, with 10.72 percent of the city's 9,207 registered voters participating either in person or by mail ballots.
Mathew and Willis were vying for the post after being the two vote-getters in a four-person May 6 race that also included former Position 4 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Don Jones and former Position 2 Councilman Wen Guerra. Mathews, Jones, and Guerra stepped down from their respective positions on Council in order to run for mayor, with each seat now held by new members.
Mathew, an Indian-American, becomes the first person of color to lead the seven-square-mile city since it was incorporated in 1956. He served on Council since first being elected in 2006, and served on the city's Planning & Zoning Commission for several years before then.
Willis, a San Antonio native and retired president of the Quail Valley Homeowners Association, served on the Council for a total of 36 years. He became mayor after winning a special election following the death of longtime mayor Leonard Scarcella, who had held the office for five decades.
Mathew immigrated to the United States in the 1970s after earning a degree from the University of Bombay (now the University of Mumbai). Since his wife was attending the University of Detroit, he also decided to go there, eventually earning an MBA. He worked as an accountant and financial executive for several corporations, including Toshiba in the Houston area. He has lived in Stafford since 1982.
Mathew told the Fort Bend Star that he credited his faith in God for his victory.
He said that as mayor he will pursue his long-held view that the way to enhance the city's financial footing is to work toward attracting new retail businesses, since the city's revenues overwhelmingly come from sales taxes.
Mathew said that he is in favor of keeping the city's long standing policy of having no property taxes (a position which Willis adamantly pushed), he will examine the issue to see if it is still the most viable for the city. For the time being, he said, he will remain on the city's Economic Development Corporation.
Willis told the Fort Bend Star that he congratulated Mathew on his victory and respected the choice of the voters. He said he thanked them for the opportunity to serve them for so many years.
"That's what public service is all about," he said.
While he said he will look for other opportunities to serve, he is looking forward to spending more time at home and in the Texas Hill Country to visit his two grandchildren in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.