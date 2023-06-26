Mathew sworn in as new Stafford mayor

The city of Stafford saw one of the most significant changes in its civic leadership with the swearing-in last week of new Mayor Ken Mathew, the first Indian-Amercian and the first person of color to lead the small city in its history.
Mathew, who narrowly defeated the incumbent mayor, Cecil Willis, in a run-off election on June 10, leads a virtually brand-new City Council after this year's municipal election saw the election of four new members. Willis, who had served on the Council for a total of 36 years, was elected mayor in a special election in 2020 following the death of the previous mayor, Leonard Scarcella, who had headed the city government for 50 years.
In a standing-room-only special meeting on June 20, Mathew, surrounded by his family members, was sworn in by Missouri City Mayor Robin Elackatt, also an Indian-American. In the audience was a veritable who's-who of Fort Bend County officials past and present, including Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers, Texas Rep. Ron Reynolds, Texas Rep. Suleman Lulani, former Missouri City Mayor Owen Allen, among others.
In public remarks, many of the officials gave effusive praise to Willis, the outgoing mayor, and well-wishes to Mathew. Before Mathew's swearing-in, Willis, still presiding officer of the Council, gave remarks that served as a kind of benediction to his decades of service to the city.
"I am very much humbled by your selection of me as your mayor," Mathew said in his own remarks. "This is a historical event."
Mathews thanked Willis for their close association over 17 years on the Council.
Mathews, who is a Christian, noted that on the same day that he was being sworn in, his co-religionists in his home country of India were marking the holiday known as "The Procession of Saints."
"I am so glad to be have taken the oath of office on this day," he said.
Mathews paid homage to the legacy of Scarcella, the late mayor, who had emphasized fiscal prudence through his half-decade in office.
Mathews, a retired financial professional, said the "lifeline of this city," known for decades for its disavowal of a property tax, is the sales tax. Approximately 60 percent of Stafford's revenues are derived from the sales tax from retail establishments, he noted.
He said the City Council's responsibility was to pursue policies that would enhance and attract new retail business to the city.
"It is not impossible, but it will not be easy,' he said. "And that is where I will be - pursuing and pushing. And I need all of the support of the Council to move forward so we can do better financially. It will not be easy.'
Mathews advocated enhancing the area known as "The Island" along the city's major business thoroughfares.
"Let us have a frank discussion, and we will move accordingly and make this great city of Stafford greater," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.