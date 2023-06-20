Mathew to be sworn in as Stafford mayor on Tuesday

At a special called meeting on Tuesday, June 20, the Stafford City Council will swear in newly elected Mayor Ken Mathews, who narrowly defeated outgoing Mayor Cecil Willis in a run-off election on June 10.
During the meeting, there will be remarks by Mathews, Willis, and members of City Council.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 2610 South Main St. A joint meeting by the City Council and the board of the Stafford Municipal School District will follow at 7 pm. The meetings will also be livestreamed on the city's website. Find the agenda online at staffordtx.gov.
