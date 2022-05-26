A young upstart scored a big win in the race for a seat on Fort Bend County’s commissioners court, and a candidate for state representative looks set to become the first Muslim state lawmaker in Texas to highlight a busy runoff election night.
Just 7.8 percent of Fort Bend County’s registered voters took to the polls Tuesday and during early voting to determine who will represent the two major political parties in November in undecided county, state and U.S. congressional races from the March 1 primary, according to county voting results.
In the battle to determine the Democratic nominee for the Precinct 4 spot on the county commissioners court, Dexter McCoy scored a big win over opponent Neeta Sane, claiming more than 60 percent of the vote compared to her 39.3 percent, according to complete but unofficial results released by the county.
More than 3,220 voters opted for McCoy, who previously served as County Judge KP George’s chief of staff.
No matter whether McCoy or Sane took the Democratic nomination in November, it would be a new face for the Precinct 4 spot. McCoy and Sane advanced to the runoff election by edging out incumbent Ken DeMerchant in March.
Elsewhere in the county, Suleman Lalani defeated Vanesia Johnson for the Democratic nomination for the District 76 state representative seat. Lalani finished the night with 3,550 votes, or about 62.9 percent, compared to Johnson’s 2,091 votes, or 37 percent, according to county voting totals.
If elected in November, Lalani would be the first Muslim lawmaker elected to the Texas Legislature, according to a Rice University professor.
On the Republican ballot, Johnny Teague looked set to claim the nomination for the District 7 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives over opponent Tim Stroud. More than 7,675 people voted for Teague over the 4,356 that voted for Stroud, according to Texas Tribune statewide results.
Teague would face incumbent Democrat Lizzie Pannill Fletcher in November.
Stan Kitzman looked set to upset incumbent Phil Stephenson for the District 85 nomination in the Texas House of Representatives, according to the Texas Tribune. Kitzman claimed about 58 percent of the vote, according to results.
Other Democratic races included Albert Tibbs emerging with the smallest of edges over Qaisar Q. Imam in the contest for the county treasurer nomination. More than 9,026 voted for Tibbs, compared to 8,995 who voted for Imam, according to county results.
And Sonia Rash edged out Husein Hadi in the race for Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, claiming about 58.9 percent of the vote, according to county results.
Cynthia Ginyard looked set to retain her seat as democratic county chair, securing about 60.3 percent of the vote, according to county results.
For a full list of races and local results, see here for more: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/TX/Fort_Bend/113954/web.285569/#/summary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.