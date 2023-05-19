Meadows Place council to discuss town hall, budget workshop dates on May 23

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 23, the Meadows Place City Council will hold a discussion regarding setting a date for a Town Hall Meeting on a potential development of a 9-acre tract located at 11919 W. Airport Blvd.
The Council will also hold a discussion and about setting a date for a budget workshop for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Meadows Place City Hall, 1 Troyan Drive, Meadows Place. It will also be livestreamed on the city's website, cityofmeadowsplace.org, where the agenda can also be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.