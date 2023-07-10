Meadows Place secures funding for wastewater treatment plant upgrades

For years, the City of Meadows Place has struggled to find funding to refurbish and upgrade a four-decade-old wastewater treatment plant to serve the nearly 5,000 residents of the one-square-mile municipality in the northeast edge of Fort Bend County.
Now that project is set to get underway, with a significant portion of the project's cost coming from $1.5 million in funding from the federal American Rescuse Plan Act secured by Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers.
When completed the plant will be more environmentally friendly and energy efficient, according to city officials. Additionally, it will be modernized with digital controls and will fully comply with state water quality standards.
"I like to find innovative solutions and work with others to help solve problems," Meyers said in a press release. "So, when Mayor Charles Jessup asked for help funding this project, I immediately got to work securing this grant to help defray the cost to Meadows Place residents."
"This grant solves an immediate environmental concern and infrastructure need, while also reducing the cost to Meadows Place taxpayers. I am very thankful to Commissioner Meyers for his work securing this funding for the project,” Jessup said. “We are a small municipality, so Commissioner Meyers’s help is instrumental in helping cover the cost to upgrade this facility and extending its operation for the next couple of decades!”
Meadows Plac was formed in 1967 and incorporated in 1983.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.