Meadows Place to hold Town Hall on lofts project on June 7

On Wednesday, June 7, the city of Meadows Place will hold a Town Hall meeting to gather public input on a proposed development of the 9-acres tract located generally at 11919 W. Airport Blvd., called "The Lofts a Meadows Square."
The developer of the project is AECO Developments. The Turkey-based company has worked internationally, including in the United States and Texas.
Information about the Town Hall, including a link to the developer's portfolio of projects and a video rendering of the project, can be found at cityofmeadowsplace.org.
The meeting will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at City Hall, Troyan Dr., Meadows Place. It will also be will be livestreamed on the City website, cityofmeadowsplace.org, and on its Facebook page.
