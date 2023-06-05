Metro board approves new parking garage for Missouri City

Residents who commute to the Texas Medical Center from Missouri City and surrounding areas will soon have a new option, a brand new parking garage that the Metropolitan Transit Authority plans to lease near the agency's present park-and-ride location at the intersection of Highway 6 and the Fort Bend Tollway.
On May 25, the Metro board unanimously approved a 40-year agreement with NewQuest Properties to lease the land and the garage that NewQuest will build at the property it owns very near the Kroger parking lot at Fort Bend Town Center that it has leased for years for a commuter bus route that goes directly to the medical center. The property is the site of NewQuest's planned second phase of the center.
When completed, the garage will have 1,750 spaces. The cost of construction is estimated to be $40 million. Metro will pay NewQuest up front for the construction, and then lease both the land at $325,000 annually per year for 40 years (with rent increases every five years). METRO also has three options to extend the agreement for a period of 15 years each.
Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with completion in 10-20 months.
Board member Diann Lewter, who made the motion to approve the agreement, said the new garage will serve a fast-growing area where many residents work in the medical center. New commercial and residential developments, including both single-family and multi-family, are expected in the area for many years to come, Lewter said.
Missouri City is the largest city in Fort Bend County served by Metro. Besides the Kroger lot, the commuter route to the medical center also picks up passengers at a dedicated Park & Ride lot on Fondren Road at the Fort Bend Tollway.
During the public comment portion of the May 25 meeting, former Metro finance head Arthur Smiley spoke remotely against the agreement, saying he had been fighting it for years while he was with the agency.
Smiley said the parking garage cost too much for the expected ridership, especially since Fort Bend Transit (which is a separate entity from Metro) also provides direct service to the medical center. Many of the people who currently use the service, such as Sugar Land residents, are not part of Metro's service area.
Missouri City Mayor Robin Eckatt on Monday said that while the city has not been directly involved in the agreement, it has been supportive during the months of discussions.
Ecklatt said that with the expected growth in commuters to the medical center in the area, the parking garage will be a boon to residents and the city when it becomes operational.
Video of the May 25 meeting is available at ridemetro.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.