Meyers touts accomplishments during Chamber of Commerce talk

Longtime Fort Bend Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers outlined his view of the county's future while making a case for his own reelection during a talk at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce last week.
Meyers, a Republican, had already announced his intention to run for an eighth term in the Commissioners Court seat he has held since 1999. Long known for his fiscal conservatism, Meyers represents perhaps the most prominent representative left of the GOP-led guard that had held sway in the county for decades before Democrats led by County Judge KP George took charge in 2018.
Meyers's bid for reelection will be a bit more challenging in 2024. His district was redrawn in a map introduced by the Democratic majority in 2021 following the 2020 census to favor a Democratic candidate, with his longtime Sugar Creek home being removed from the district. A recent attempt by Meyers to change that failed at Commissioners Court, forcing him to move to another residence in order to run again.
Meanwhile, he is facing an intra-party challenge from Sugar Land businessman Mike Khan, and two Democrats, Taral Patel and Zeeshan Isaac, have announced their own candidacies for the Precinct 3 seat.
But, Meyers told the gathering at the chamber audience last week, he still has goals that he wants to accomplish in office.
Meyers touted his efforts in passing an ordinance imposing limits on sexually oriented businesses in the county in 1999. More recently, he said, he has helped lead a bipartisan effort to the Texas Legislature's efforts to eliminate counties' ability to regulate such businesses.
Meyers also said he has been at the forefront of a countywide effort to bring resources to increase flood mitigation efforts, particularly along the flood-prone Brazos River, and countering the rising insurance premiums that result.
Touting his AM talk-radio-given nickname as "the taxpayer's best friend," Meyers noted that Fort Bend County's ad valorum tax rate has fallen from 66 cents per $100 when he took office to 44 cents today. That makes the county more attractive to both businesses and homeowners to relocate, he said.
Meyers said he would like to create an industrial development district to help build the infrastructure to attract industrial businesses to the county. The district would operate along lines similar to municipal utility districts, he said.
The hard part of that process, he said, would be getting the enabling legislation passed by the Texas Legislation, where the vast majority of introduced bills usually die in committee. But, Meyers said, he has over his long political career formed relationships with legislators across party lines that will put Fort Bend County in good stead.
Meyers said that since he has been in office, he has strived to help make Fort Bend a "family-friendly community." That began with his efforts to limit sexually oriented businesses, and has continued with raising money for nonprofits that provide assistance to at-risk families, the homeless community, and other efforts.
Meyer said he is working to help improve the infrastructure in many of Fort Bend's aging neighborhoods, many of whom are more than a half-century-old, that have deteriorated markedly.
"I am running for reelection," Meyers said when asked about his plans. " I still have a vision, a passion, I have a reason to run for office. There are things I still want to accomplish." The legislation he hopes to push through in the 2025 session of the Legislature requires him to be reelected in 2024, he said.
