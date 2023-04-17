Longtime Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Myers faces the prospect of having to move out his home in order to run again following a party-line vote during the April 11 Commissioners Court meeting.
Meyers, a Republican who has served on the court for three decades, had offered an agenda item that would have switched two voting precincts, including the one that includes his Sugar Land house, in the currently drawn Precinct 3 to Precinct 4. The current maps were approved in a highly contentious 2021 redistricting vote following the 2020 Census.
In that map, which had only just been introduced by County Judge KP George, a Democrat, Meyers’ Precinct 3, which had been based in Katy, was shifted to the Sugar Land and Missouri City areas, according to previous Fort Bend Star coverage. But it excluded the voting precinct that includes the Sugar Creek subdivision where Meyers has owned his primary residence for decades.
At that time, Meyers said in a phone interview with the Star, he was living in an apartment in Katy so that his wife, who had only recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer, could be closer to their adult daughter and grandchildren. His wife's prognosis had been to live for about five years.
Meyers said his intention all along had been to stay in the apartment until his wife passed away, and then move back to the house in the Sugar Creek subdivision where they had lived the majority of their married life and raised their children. During the time that he was in Katy, he rented out the Sugar Land house.
Meyers's wife died in January, much sooner than had been anticipated. In the meantime, they had moved back to the Sugar Land house because of the redistricting, which he said forced him to break his promise to her that they would remain near their grandchildren.
Meyers told the Star that before he offered the item, he spoke with Democratic Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, with whom he has served for the entirety of his time on the court. Prestage told him he would be amenable to the change.
Contacted by phone Monday, Prestage declined to comment.
In last week's meeting, Meyers offered the agenda item and spoke at length about his reasoning. The proposed shift of the two voting precinct would have had negligible effect on the demographic and partisan makeup of Precinct 3, while allowing him to remain in his home.
With no other discussion, when the item came up to a vote, it failed 3-2, with Prestage joining George and Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy voting against, and Meyers and Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales voting for.
Meyers, who is 80, says he is in good physical and mental health and plans to file for reelection in November.
