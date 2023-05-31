Mike Khan announces bid to challenge Meyers for GOP nomination in Precinct 3

Sugar Land businessman Mike Khan announced Wednesday that he will challenge longtime Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers for the Republican nomination next March, making a race that was already heating up even hotter.
Khan's official announcement, at a kickoff event at a Sugar Land hotel, comes a day after Taral Patel, a former chief of staff to Fort Bend County Judge KP George, became the first Democrat to announce that he will seek the Precinct 3 seat.
In an interview before the official event, Khan told the Fort Bend Star that he isn't challenging Meyers out of any differences in philosophy, but feels that he would be the best candidate to keep the seat in Republican hands in a Precinct 3 that has was radically changed in the redistricting map approved by a the Democratic-majority Commissioners Court in 2021.
Khan, a Pakistan native who has lived in Fort Bend County for nearly 40 years, is no stranger to local politics. He previously announced his intention to run for Republican nomination for the Precinct 4 seat (before the county's precinct boundaries were redrawn), but dropped out in favor of Ray Aguilar. Aguilar, who ran unopposed, would go on to lose to Democrat Ken DeMerchant. DeMerchant later would himself come in third in the 2022 Democratic primary. Dexter McCoy, who won the runoff, won election last November.
Last year, Khan ran for the Republican nomination for the District 146 seat in the Texas House of Representatives, but lost to Dan Matthews. The seat ultimately went to Democrat Dr. Suleman Lelani, one of the first two Muslims elected to the Texas Legislature.
Khan, who emigrated to the U.S. in 1984 with only a few hundred dollars, says he set out to achieve "the American Dream." He has worked in and owned a number of businesses in the four decades since. Seven years ago, he founded Radio Dabang 99.5FM, a South Asian-themed radio station. He lives with his wife in Sugar Land, and they have four adult children.
Khan said his long yeas of business experience will be an asset on Commissioners Court has it deals with infrastructure and other issues in fast-growing Fort Bend County. He also cites his long years of community service.
"I'm not running against Andy Meyers," Khan said. But, he said, he believes he wold be the better Republican candidate in an ethnically diverse Precinct 4. Meyers is one of two Republicans, with Vincent Morales, on the Democratic-led Commissioners Court.
Meyers announced his intention to run again in April in advance of a Commissioners Court vote that kept the precinct's recently redrawn boundaries intact, effectively forcing him to move out of the Sugar Land house he has owned for decades if he planned to continue if office.
In an emailed statement, Meyers said. "I have won every election I've ever run, including high school student body president. You will have to ask my opponents about his track record and ability to deliver. My record includes being elected and then re-elected seven times. I continue to fight to keep taxes low and have done so throughout my time in office."
"I led the effort to reduce the county tax rate from the region's highest of 66 cents to one of the region's lowest of 44 cents, saving taxpayers more than $1 billion during my time in office, and making Fort Bend County an attractive place for businesses to locate. I have the trust and respect of our state's leaders, which has resulted in the passage of numerous pieces of critical legislation that's helped Fort Bend become the wonderful place it is today," he said.
