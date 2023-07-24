Missouri City changes name of street that honored Ku Klux Klan official

In an emotional meeting last week, Missouri City City Council unanimously approved a measure that will make it easier for residents to petition to change street names, and separately voted to change the name of a street named after a notorious Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan official.
The Council lowered the percentage of residents on a street required for a petition to change a street name from 70 percent to 60 percent. In a separate action, the Council voted to change the names of Bedford Forrest Drive and Bedford Forrest Court, two adjoining streets in the Vicksburg Village of Shiloh neighborhood, to Liberty Way Drive and Liberty Way Court.
Nathan Bedford Forrest was a general in the Confederate Army who later became the first Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan, the white supremacist organization.
Rodney and Angie Pearson, who are Black, spoke at the outset of the item discussion. They began the petition drive to change the street names. The higher percentage requirement hampered their ability to move that process forward.
Rodney Pearson said he had long been embarrassed by the name of the street they raised their children on after learning more about Forrest's background.
"I love my street. I love Missouri City. I love my neighbors," he said. But he felt that the street names had to be changed to make all residents feel comfortable.
"It takes the stain off the street. It's a great neighborhood, this is a great city, but we have stains, and America has stains," he said. "This is one action we can take to wipe off the stains."
"For 17 years I've waited for this name to be changed," Angie Pearson said. "It's long overdue."
A few years ago, the nearby Confederacy Drive was changed to Prosperity Drive. District B Councilman Jeffrey Boney had initiated the move for the threshold reduction in 2019.
The name change will become effective on August 7, but it will take some time for signage and related matters to be altered, city staff told the Council.
After the vote, all of the Council members stood up from the dais to embrace the Pearsons and other community members and take photos in what Mayor Pro-Tem Floyd Emery, leading the meeting. jokingly referred to a "suspension of the rules."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.