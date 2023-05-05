Missouri City City Council to consider new pay plan at special meeting Friday

At a special meeting on Friday, May 5, the Missouri City City Council will hold a second and final reading and take possible action on an ordinance adopting a new pay plan for city employees.
According to the agenda, the proposed ordinance will contain "certain amendments related to base pay, seniority pay, and temporary duties in higher classification for certain fire department and police department personnel; providing for repeal; providing for severability; providing an effective date; and containing other [related] provisions."
The meeting will also include a discussion of the roles of elected and appointed officials, and basics of the Council-Manger form of government by which Missouri City operates.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the City Center at Quail Valley, 2880 La Quinta Drive. It will also be livestreamed on the city's website, missouricitytx.gov., where the agenda can be found.
