A Missouri City commissioner has been appointed to a board of directors overseeing property value disputes in the county.
Commissioner Rodney Griffin, who currently serves on the city’s planning and zoning commission, has been selected to serve a two-year term on the Fort Bend Appraisal Review Board. The board is an agency that oversees and legislates property valuation disputes between property owners and the Fort Bend Appraisal District, according to a news release.
Griffin has served on Missouri City’s planning and zoning commission since last July. He will serve on the appraisal review board’s commercial properties panel.
“I thank Judge (O’Neal) Williams for the appointment and plan to serve well,” he said.
