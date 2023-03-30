Missouri City Council to address sign regulations at April 3 meeting

At its regular meeting on April 3, the Missouri City City Council will hold a public hearing relating to a request by NewQuest Properties to amend the regulations contained inPlanned Development District #111 to allow for updated sign regulations.
According to the agenda item memo, the district "encompasses all of the Fort Bend Town Center II development located on the northwest corner of Fort Bend Parkway and State Highway 6. The development includes the recently opened Cinemark as well as other retail/commercial stores such as Ross, Ulta, Petco, Five Below, etc. The amendment is seeking to update the master sign plan in order to promote the economic activity the large retail center is bringing to Missouri City."
The meeting will be begin at 6:30 p.m. (a new time) in at the City Hall Council Chambers, 1522 Texas Parkway. Find the full agenda online at missouricitytx.civicweb.net/portal.
