Missouri City council to address social media policy at March 20 meeting

The Missouri City City Council will consider an ordinance about rules related to the use of social media by city employees at its next regular meeting on Monday, March 30.
"The City of Missouri City aims to create a great place to live and develop a high-performance City team" reads the background material on the agenda item. "In order to do that, the City must balance and regulate information that is shared with the public to ensure that such information does not generate controversy and disruption; impede the general operation of the City; or affect the working relationships necessary to the proper functioning of the City."
Other items on the agenda include consideration of ordinance that would establish a Neighborhood Services Department.
The meeting will be begin at 7 p.m. in at the City Hall Council Chambers, 1522 Texas Parkway. Find the full agenda online at missouricitytx.civicweb.net/portal.
