Missouri City council to consider Harmony Schools special use permit on Monday

At its regular meeting on Monday, May 15, the Missouri City City Council will hold a public hearing on a request by Harmony Public Schools, a charter school, for a special use permit for an approximate 28.37 acres of land near the Creekmont and Newpoint Estates residential subdivision for the future development of an elementary school and a middle/high school.
According to the agenda materials, Harmony Public Schools has 62 campuses throughout Texas. The school's proposed project would have two phases. The first would be the construction of elementary school for up to 650 students, proposed to open in the Fall 2025. The second would be the construction of a middle/high school for up to 750 students, proposed to open in the Fall 2027.
The site is located east of the Creekmont residential subdivision, north of the Newpoint Estates residential subdivision, and south of Highway 6.
In March, the city council rejected a special use permit that would have allowed the charter school YES Prep to construct a new elementary school campus serving up to 700 students at the intersection of the Sam Houston Parkway and McLain Boulevard.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Missouri City City Hall, 1522 Texas Parkway. A special meeting, which will include a presentation and discussion of the economic forecast and city sales tax projections, will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will also be livestreamed on the city's website, missouricitytx.gov., where the agendas can be found.
