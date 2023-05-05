Missouri City council to hold special meeting Saturday morning

At a special meeting on Saturday, May 6, the Missouri City City Council will hold a public discussion of several topics of interest to the public.
According to the agenda, city staff will discuss Development Review priorities. the Comprehensive Plan; trends in Economic Development and Redevelopment; the status of city bond projects; an update on Parks and Recreation.
The Council will also discuss and provide direction to staff on the Citizen Survey.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at the City Center at Quail Valley, 2880 La Quinta Drive. It will also be livestreamed on the city's website, missouricitytx.gov., where the agenda can be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.