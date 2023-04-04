Missouri City council votes to apply for $5 million in flood mitigation funds

At its April 3 meeting, the Missouri City City Council voted unanimously to go forward with the application for a $5 million grant from the Texas General Land Office for flood mitigation projects in two low-to-moderate income parts of the city.
According to Shashi Kumar, public works director and city engineer, this will be the largest such grant application in the city's history. The application will go through the Houston-Galveston Area Council and will take about six months for approval, Kumar said. Design and other work would begin later this year, he said.
If approved by the GLO, the grant funding will go toward drainage improvements along the intersection of McClain Boulevard and Gregory Boulevard, with an estimated cost of $2.2 million, and along Pine Meadow/Cravens Road, at an estimated cost of $2.9 million.
There were no speakers in a public hearing before the vote.
