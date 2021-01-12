Missouri City farmers market set for 2021 opening this weekend

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

The Farmers Market Partners-Missouri City market will open its 2021 season from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 16 at 5855 Sienna Springs Way in Missouri City. Billed as a “local hub” for vendors and farmers to showcase their products and produce, the Farmers Market Partners-Missouri City market is in its fourth year.

The organization said its market will be open every Saturday to offer organic and locally grown vegetables, fruits, baked goods, honey, artisan foods, fresh eggs, olive oil and more. There also will be food trucks. For more information, visit FarmersMarketPartners.com.