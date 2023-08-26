Missouri City implements water conservation measures in some areas

The city of Missouri City on Friday implemented mandatory water conservations in some areas of the city because of worsening drought conditions.
"These measures are being put into effect because the independent water systems in these areas are not able to keep up with demand," the city said in a press release.
Residents can view the Map of Affected Areas (PDF). If the area is in blue, it is under mandatory conservation. If it is in yellow, then it is under voluntary conservation.
Residents can visit Water Conservation Address Finder App and type an address in the search bar in the upper right-hand corner to see whether that location is affected.
Violation of the mandatory conservation rules can bring misdemeanor charges and a fine of up to $500 per day.
"The remainder of the City is strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water. If residents can limit water usage now, it will ensure the City maintains enough water for critical domestic, industrial, sanitation and fire protection usage. An inability to limit water usage could lead to more severe restrictions," the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.