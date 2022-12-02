A jury convicted a Missouri City man of murder and sentenced him to life in prison, the Fort Bend District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
Gregory Kennith Wise, 33, was sentenced on the day before Thanksgiving in the stabbing death of Brandon Yarbough in 2019.
According to prosecutors, Wise and Yarbough both lived in the same area of Missouri City and frequented the convenience store where the crime occurred. On June 7, 2019, Yarbough was standing outside the store while the defendant was sitting outside a nearby business, according to the press release.
They were outside for approximately 15 minutes before Wise attacked Yarbough and stabbed him 12 times with a knife, according to authorities. Yarbough died in front of the store and Wise fled to a nearby group home where he resided, according to the press release. Wise disposed of the knife and once home, changed his clothes and hid them in the closet.
Police investigators recovered surveillance video from the store that
recorded the stabbing along with images of the defendant inside the store an hour earlier. The store clerk recognized him as a regular customer, leading police to believe Wise lived nearby. Wise was ultimately located and arrested.
Although Wise denied that he knew the victim or that he was at the store at
the time of the murder, investigators discovered a video of Wise and Yarbough
boxing in the street a week prior to the murder.
At trial, Wise testified that there had been other problems between him and the victim. He claimed that he needed to defend himself from Yarbrough.
During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors introduced evidence of the Wise’s prior conviction for felony deadly conduct, stemming from a 2017 incident in which Wise shot up his apartment complex. Jurors also learned that Wise had three assault convictions for attacking people in the Waller County courtroom where his deadly conduct case was pending.
The defense presented evidence of the defendant’s ongoing mental illness for which he had been repeatedly treated. However, the evidence also showed that he was sane at the time of the offense and understood his actions
were wrong, according to prosecutors.
"Based on the evidence, it was clear that Wise could no longer be trusted to remain in our community, making prison the only place where the public’s safety could be guaranteed," Assistant District Attorney Traci Bennett, the lead prosecutor, said in the press release.
Assistant District Attorney Sunni Mitchell also served as prosecutor on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.