With 20 parks, two recreation centers, a budget of about $4 million and 22 staff members, Missouri City’s parks and recreation department is already sizeable. And with another park on the way along with funding from a recent bond referendum, it’s about to get even bigger.
Now, the city’s parks department is being recognized across the state as one of the best in Texas.
The city’s department recently received a gold medal award and a Lone Star recreation programming achievement award from the Texas Recreation & Park Society, putting Missouri City in rare company, said Rachelle Dickerson, communications manager for the city.
The department was also recently accredited through the National Recreation and Park Association’s Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies, or CAPRA, becoming one of 20 cities in Texas with the accreditation, according to Jason S. Mangum, the city’s parks and recreation director.
“Everything we’ve done has gone into winning those honors,” Mangum said.
Missouri City voters in November approved three bond propositions totaling about $85.85 million for mobility, facility and parks and recreation projects across the city – of which $23 million is tabbed for parks and recreation projects, according to the city.
The department plans to use that funding to tear down and redevelop a sports complex to become a multi-use sports complex as well as build a brand new park across the street from the city’s Freedom Tree Park, Mangum said.
But even before voters approved the bonds, the city already had plans to expand the park offerings, Mangum said.
For instance, in February the city council approved spending about $750,000 on a 3.5-acre park in a new subdivision, Mangum said.
Judges for the awards considered the department’s ongoing efforts, the city’s parks plan and also recreation programming when it came to handing out the honors, Mangum said.
