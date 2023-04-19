Missouri City Police Chief Berezin announced retirement after 34 years

Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin has announced his retirement from the department after 34 years, according to a news release from the City of Missouri City. His last day on the job will be May 19.
During his time with the department, Berezin rose through the ranks from patrolman to detective, sergeant, lieutenant, commander, assistant chief, and acting chief before being promoted to chief of in 2014.
In 2016, Berezin spearheaded the implementation of President Obama's Task Force Report on 21st Century Policing, which outlined "Six Pillars".
During his time as Chief, Berezin led efforts to develop the department's first police mine-station; establish the first motorcycle traffic enforcement unit; promote transparency for departmental policies and procedures and ensuring they are available on the city's website ; and publish an Annual Report with detailed crime statistics, arrest information and a demographic breakdown of the Bureau of Police, according to the release.
"It has been an honor to serve alongside some of the finest people the Lord has ever created. I shall always remain grateful for the privilege of sharing my professional life’s journey with you," Berezin said in the release.
“I’ve been in public service in multiple capacities, and I can say without hesitation that it’s unusual to have had a distinguished police chief for so long,” City Manager Angel L. Jones said. “While I don’t want to see Chief leave, he has without a doubt played a significant role in public safety and to countless residents throughout the city.”
