At the end of an hours-long armed standoff last week, a man was killed last week after firing at police officers, according to a Missouri City Police Department spokesman.
On April 25 around 10:30 p.m., the man was reportedly standing in the front yard a residence in the 3800 block of Pecan Valley Drive in Quail Valley wielding a handgun. The residence belongs to the man's ex-girlfriend the man, who had recently broke up with him, according to Detective Derrick Spencer.
When patrol officers arrived, the man said he wanted them to harm him before fleeing inside the house, Spencer said.
At that point, patrol officers set up a perimeter around the house and members of the East Fort Bend County SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were dispatched to the scene. Hours of negotiations with the man proved to be unfruitful, so at about 4:45 a.m., members of the SWAT team tried to resolve the situation with "less than useful force," according to a news release.
When the man fired several rounds at the officers, they returned fire and struck him. He was treated at the scene but died, according to Spencer.
"As a matter of practice when Officers are involved in a shooting we contact the Texas Rangers and the District Attorney’s Office who have both responded and are working collaboratively to conduct the investigation," according to a news release.
Police have not yet identified the man pending confirmation that is next of kin have been notified.
