Two contested city elections and a series of bond propositions in Missouri City highlight what is
otherwise a somewhat quiet November election in Fort Bend County.
Incumbent Councilman Jeffrey L. Boney is facing Everett Land for the District B spot in Missouri City
while Reginald Pearson, Bruce Zaborowski and Monica Riley are all running to fill Cheryl Sterling’s place
in the District A seat.
Three ballot propositions totaling $85 million will also appear for Missouri City voters in the November
election. The ballot items, which came after months of consideration, will be the first for the city since
2014.
If all three items were approved, the average homeowner might see $121 per year more in taxes in Fort
Bend County and $76 per year in Harris County, according to documents. The maximum interest and
sinking tax rate the city would need to fund the projects is 17.57 cents per $100 of valuation, according
to the city.
Proposition A would include $51.6 million for streets, bridges and sidewalk improvements, according to
the city. Proposition B would include $11.2 million for public facilities and Proposition C would include
$23 million for parks and recreation projects, according to the city.
