Missouri City street name change brings more inclusivity to neighborhood

After weeks of knocking on doors, petition gathering, and a concerted effort from neighbors in the Missouri City subdivision of Vicksburg, it finally happened.
With the turn of a few screws by some Missouri City workers, the street named Bedford Forrest Drive in the Vicksburg Village of Shiloh, quietly became Liberty Way Drive in August. The street had been named after a Confederate general, Nathan Bedford Forrest, who was also the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan from 1867 to 1869.
The change, approved unanimously by Missouri City council members in July, couldn’t come quickly enough for Rodney Pearson and his wife Angie, who had spearheaded this particular name change. The couple and their family had lived on the former Bedford Forrest Drive since 2006. Rodney Pearson, who is Black, spoke at a City Council meeting for Missouri City in July. His wife was at his side.
“Every day I walk out of my door and see my street named for a Civil War hero,” Pearson said during a public comment period at the meeting.
“He was a cavalryman, and successful at doing what he wanted to do. But that wasn’t what the US wanted. He was for the Confederacy. He made a living in the slave trade. He signed up for the KKK and they elected him because he was a very successful leader,” Pearson said at the City Council meeting.
Pearson emphasized that he raised his children in the neighborhood and that he loved his street and said he loved Missouri City. But changing the street name would “take the stain off of the street,” he said at the meeting, adding that it was an embarrassment when people would recognize the street name as being that of a Confederate general. Pearson said his neighbors believed the same thing.
Council Member Jeffrey Boney, whose District B includes Vicksburg, said that at one time, the city ordinance had stated it was necessary to have a 90 percent approval threshold from all of the residents on the street to affect a name change. Boney said he questioned that policy, wanting to know why a 90 percent approval rating was necessary, if enough of the residents wanted the change.
“For many years, many of the residents bought the lots, not knowing the names of the streets. When they saw the names, they were very offended,” said Boney, who says he received numerous complaints from his district.
The Vicksburg subdivision had been platted in the early 1980s, according to information received from Missouri City officials, and the street names were determined at that time by the developers, not the city.
Boney said he introduced data to lower that threshold to 70 percent, which aided in the effort for some other Vicksburg residents, Darryl and Rhonda Gilbo, to successfully petition to change their street name from Confederate Drive to Prosperity Drive in 2021. City Council unanimously approved that change, also.
When the Pearsons lobbied to change their street name, the approval signatures came in at just under 70 percent, Boney said.
“I proposed another amendment to make that 60 percent, which allowed us to make the name change,” he said.
U.S. Rep Al Green, a Democrat who represents Missouri City, has shown his support for the street name changes in Vicksburg by paying the fees associated with the name changes, according to media accounts. An official press release posted on social media in July said the representative is “dedicated to inclusive communities and commemorating Black history responsibly.”
